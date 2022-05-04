news, property,

Presenting distinctive architecture and an unrivalled interior design, this home offers a rare opportunity for indulgent and practical living. "This would be perfect for those wanting to reward themselves with a prestige dwelling exuding luxury and serenity," selling agent Paul Gooden said. This residence offers a no-maintenance exterior with crisp, linear lines of corrugated zincalume cladding softened by layers of landscaped greenery. The gardens are inspired by a blend of aesthetics and biomorphic principles that will see them develop into a mini forest with an emerging woodland garden to the forest floor, making use of the full 1.1 acres. The fences have been lined with vines and there are approximately 1500 Agapanthus. Inside, the floorplan flows seamlessly with the intent of creating ergonomic, private and sound-proof zones with wheelchair access and passive-solar design in mind. Two opulent bedrooms offer indulgent spaces overlooking the rear garden, both featuring an enviable waterfall shower with custom-pebbled flooring and splashbacks, as well as a separate toilet, laundry, extensive storage space and prodigious walk-through robe with floor-to-ceiling mirror. At the centre is a huge, open-plan living, dining and kitchen space with a subdued colour palette and Spotted Gum cabinetry that creates a warm ambience complemented by 2400mm windows that capture the natural light. The galley-style kitchen is fitted with a Smeg pyrolytic oven, large gas cooktop, Miele dishwasher and stainless Samsung four door fridge/freezer plumbed to the main water supply. Off the main living hub is a large alfresco, the perfect place for outdoor entertaining and immersing yourself in the tranquility of the countryside. Other distinctive features include a spacious artist's studio in the northern wing, commercial art hanging system, three-metre-high ceilings, a sauna, full-height mirrors in the gym space, an enclosed woodfire, reverse-cycle air conditioning and remote-controlled wooden ceiling fans in all spaces. Additional features outside include two 23,000-litre water tanks, programmable irrigation to the main gardens, 3-phase power, shipping container and garden shed. Safety and security is offered by the 12.5 Bushfire Attack level, security fencing and cameras. The location provides a secluded escape, while being conveniently close to the township of The Rock and approximately 30 kilometres from Wagga Wagga. Situated amidst the serene countryside with expansive views of The Rock, stunning sunsets are guaranteed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/1455ed14-5755-4d97-b9f4-584dd0540faf.jpg/r0_299_5889_3626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg