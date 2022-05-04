news, local-news,

Riverina Water has announced the recipients of more than $465,000 in funding as part of its community grants program for 2021/22. The money was divided between 47 projects from clubs, schools, community groups and artists across the Wagga, Lockhart, Greater Hume and Federation councils. Riverina Water's chairperson, Councillor Tim Koschel, said the grants program provided a timely boost after a difficult 12 months. The latest round of funding also brings the organisation's community investment to $1.5 million since the program began in 2019. "My fellow board members and I are proud to be able to provide vital funding towards these 47 new projects that will enrich the lives of our community right across the region," Cr Koschel said. "We have made a diverse range of projects possible across four local government areas, from sensory gardens to establishing a community op shop." IN OTHER NEWS: The op shop will be established by Generocity Church at its base in the old Prime 7 building on Lake Albert Road. The church was awarded $16,008.30 in funds. The op shop will be established by Generocity Church at its base in the old Prime 7 building on Lake Albert Road. The church was awarded $16,008.30 in funds. Generocity Church pastor Luke Eagle said the money helped provide all the equipment needed "to get up and running". "The idea is we would be creating a space in the Prime building where people can come and get clothing and furniture they need," he said. Mr Eagle said they planned to extend their offering and become a one-stop shop for people in need. "Be it physical health, needing clothing, warmth. Or mental health or social health and also we're a church so we care about spiritual health here too," he said. "Our goal here is to bring dignity and care for people who might be on the margins of society." Generocity was also awarded $2000 for an arts project and will use the money to paint a mural to commemorate young Aboriginal people lost to suicide and to start a conversation among young people. If you or someone you know needs mental health support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Murrumbidgee AccessLine on 1800 800 944.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/dfcc58cf-98f1-4c0b-b9c7-54f9f17536a5.jpg/r3_256_2941_1916_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg