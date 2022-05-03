news, local-news,

Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang has defended his comments about striking bus drivers having the freedom to resign and seek another job, dismissing Labor's criticism as "retaliation". Mr Fang took part in an upper house inquiry into the privatisation of bus services as a member of the Transport Portfolio Committee on Monday. Six representatives from unions in NSW, including the Transport Workers Union of NSW and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union of NSW, appeared at the hearing to give testimony. Unions NSW assistant secretary Thomas Costa told the inquiry that industrial action "was the most civilised way that employees can show their displeasure with the decision of an employer or government". "There's that or they could find another role; that is an option," Mr Fang interjected. Mr Fang agreed with Mr Costa that he was talking about bus drivers resigning. NSW Labor Opposition Leader Chris Minns later uploaded a video of Mr Fang's comments to social media, combined with the song Out of Touch by Hall & Oates. "A National Party backbencher told members of the bus union that if they didn't like their job, they could go and find a new role," Mr Minns said. "That [Nationals] member is Wes Fang. At the moment he earns an additional $85,000 on top of his parliamentary salary, which coincidentally is more than what a NSW bus driver earns. "In short, I don't think they realise how tough people are doing it out there." Mr Fang told The Daily Advertiser that he made the comments in response to a bus driver telling the union that he would lose priority choices for his shifts. "The majority of rural and regional people will understand that this was a complaint from a worker about their start and stop roster times and their level of pay," Mr Fang said. "And for that they are going to inconvenience hundreds of thousands of people by striking; I'm not sure they are going to get a lot of sympathy." Mr Fang also said Labor's attack on him was retaliation for having "embarrassed" federal Labor MP Matt Thistlethwaite by correcting his claim that, in his own electorate, there was no light rail stop at the Prince of Wales Hospital. "It's interesting they say I'm 'out of touch' when Matt Thistlethwaite didn't even realise he had a light rail stop out the front of a hospital that he said didn't even have any public transport," Mr Fang said. "That is the level of out of touch that these people are, and so they can put out all the retaliatory videos they like but the fact of the matter is that we are delivering fantastic public transport service."

