COOLAMON coach Sarah Hooper is looking forward to testing her side's improvement against one of the benchmarks of the competition after their winning streak continued against Marrar on Saturday. After dropping their first match a strong Charles Sturt University, the Blues made it three straight victories with a 71-46 triumph against the Bombers. It has put them into fourth spot before Saturday's tough trip to Temora, who have easily brushed aside every opposition they've faced thus far. The Kangaroos, Bushsows and North Wagga are expected to finish in the top three this year, but two finals spots are up for grabs and the Blues have ticked off wins against the rest of the pack. "It's always nice to get a few wins on the board early. Leading into this weekend against Temora is going to be a tough one, so we'll see how we go there," Hooper said. "If we play our best we think we're a chance of an upset, the first few minutes will probably tell the story in how we might go. "They're tough teams to beat but if we put in four good quality quarters of netball and put some pressure on, anything can happen." Hooper is in her first year of coaching after making the move from Coolamon this season, and has learned plenty over the first month. OTHER NEWS She said having some experienced campaigners on court to assist like Maddie Hillier and Lauren Pound had eased the load. "It's probably one of the first years I've played where we've got some girls with a few years under their belts," she said. "Coming from Coolamon it was a fresh crop of girls there, and at CSU (before Hoppers), being a uni team, they come in and out all the time. "Having some players who have been there for many years is very nice in terms of keeping things running smooth and staying calm out on court. "It's tough trying to balance your performance, along with taking care of everyone else and giving them the best quality of coaching you can. "It's quite difficult but I'm loving the challenge and we've had three good wins so far." In other matches North Wagga blitzed East Wagga Kooringal 83-19, CSU defeated Northern Jets 71-43 and Temora beat The Rock Yerong Creek 91-24.

