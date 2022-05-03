sport, local-sport,

A BIT of tough love at three quarter time helped propel Wagga Tigers to a drought breaking win against Coolamon on Saturday they hope will kickstart their season. The Tigers led by four at halftime at Robertson Oval, but were staring down the barrel of a 0-3 start to the year after a sloppy third quarter saw them trail by seven goals at the final break. But an improvement in intensity and capitalising on turnovers they forced ensure the Tigers got off the mark for the season with a tense 36-35 win. Coach Brooke Tilyard said the focus is on ensuring that standard is maintained throughout games, not just after they fall behind. "We very much dropped the ball. It's been our area to improve over the whole season, we work really hard in defence, but we drop off in attack," she said. "After the third quarter I said to the girls the work rate needs to be higher, and we need to capitalise on our turnovers to get ourselves back into this. "It came down to the dying moments. Cashing in on those turnovers and holding our centres was the difference in the end." The Tigers have the bye next week before they play winnable games against Narrandera and Collingullie-Glenfield Park. Tilyard said the fourth quarter against the Hoppers is the standard the team will look to maintain. "It shows we have the capacity to be a strong team, we now just have to learn how to play for four quarters rather than just chasing our tails at the end," she said. "They're a really great group of girls, and we are a new and young team and have a lot to work on, but we are starting to show we definitely have the capacity to be a really strong team. "We're a young team, but we're a young team with a decent amount of experience. Almost all our girls have representative experience so it isn't an excuse." Elsewhere Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes remained unbeaten with a 73-37 win at Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Leeton-Whitton secured their first win 86-63 over Narrandera and Griffith accounted for Collingullie-Glenfield Park 55-28.

