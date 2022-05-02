comment,

Former Liberal MP Julia Banks wrote in The New Daily: "Morrison's broken promise on creating an integrity commission, his misleading rationale for why it didn't happen, and his reason for ditching a meaningful and effective commission is gobsmacking". There is a very simple reason why Prime Minister Scott Morrison broke his pre-2019 election promise to introduce into parliament legislation to establish a Commonwealth integrity commission. It wasn't only that it was attacked as being too weak by the Greens and the Labor Party, independents, retired judges and some of his own backbenchers. "One reason was because if he had brought the legislation into Parliament, he would have lost control of it", wrote David Solomon in Pearls and Irritations. He knew he could not trust all of his backbenchers to support the government's line, and that enough of them would have voted with Labor and the independents to transform his proposed ineffective integrity commission into one with teeth, one that could investigate the misdeeds of politicians and hold public hearings that could damage them politically, akin to the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption. He also didn't have the numbers in the Senate, where the independents would have joined with the Greens and the Labor Party to transform the Morrison Bill and give it the powers and jurisdiction that almost everyone other than the Prime Minister considers to be essential. He didn't even have the numbers in the House of Representatives, where a few of his own backbenchers would have voted for a strong integrity body rather than the neutered, ineffective body that the Prime Minister requires. In his mind, the Commonwealth integrity commission would become a 'kangaroo court', his description of the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption over its treatment of former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Actually, all ICAC did was to reveal her long-running relationship with a Liberal MP and some of the ways in which her decision-making may have been affected as a result. It has not yet made a finding against her. She resigned her premiership and from parliament before counsel assisting the commission had provided her with the submissions about her conduct that he was proposing to make to ICAC. She made her own judgment about what ICAC might decide. Mr Morrison's desperate concern to be free of scrutiny on integrity issues would not come as a surprise to most Australians. Public opinion polling suggests that three out of every four voters believe that people in government can't be trusted. Only one in four consider that people in government can be trusted. It looks as though an integrity commission with teeth is uppermost in the minds of many during this election campaign. It figures strongly in the campaigns of the Greens, the 'teal' independents standing in previously safe Liberal seats, and to a lesser degree in the ALP's campaign. A further justification for a federal ICAC is because of the wanton disregard for the dangers of climate change exhibited by Morrison & Co. over the past three years. As David Shearman wrote recently: "Indeed it seems inconceivable to rational thinkers that many of the government's destructive environmental decisions made over the past three years may fall within the aegis of a national ICAC once this is formed". In analysing these events, we also have to be aware of the worldwide influence of the fossil fuel industries on all levels of governance documented in many countries by non-government organisations and some of the media, for example, Pearls and Irritations, with its series on lobbying. The influencers and lobbyists have such power they have become an identifiable but murky industry immune from government control. Indeed, these activities have suddenly become even more concerning with information from an academic peer reviewed study of the activities of the Global Climate Coalition, which has successfully worked to influence and downplay the findings of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Examples include pushing for voluntary action as the key to reducing emissions as a way to pre-empt government regulation. We need a federal ICAC to bring these environmental wreckers to justice, as well as to expose the corruption of many in politics.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/7f2433c6-b0eb-408b-87b3-7015aae2eb57.jpg/r0_185_5366_3217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg