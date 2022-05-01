sport, local-sport,

Southcity were left to rue plenty of mistakes as they started their season with a loss to Kangaroos. After a forfeit from Junee last week, the Bulls charged back into the contest after conceding the first two tries of the clash at Harris Park on Sunday to only trail by two points at half-time. However they struggled to contain early in the second stanza, as their crosstown rivals scored three tries in the first 16 minutes to lead by 20. Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy thought they simply gave their rivals too many opportunities in the 38-16 loss. "We just gave cheap ball away with stupid penalties and we just couldn't defend our errors," McCarthy said. "If we had 50-50 ball I think we were in for a good shot but simple turnovers, cheap penalties and bad discipline meant they got the running and they had fresher legs late off the back off all our defence." Southcity are looking to hit back when they travel to Albury on Saturday.

