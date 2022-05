news, local-news,

The Barry Carne Interstate Challenge made a welcome return to the waters of Lake Albert this weekend. This year's event is the second in a row since a challenging period in 2019 and 2020 when it had to be abandoned due to low water levels at the lake. Daily Advertiser photographer Madeline Begley got along on Saturday to capture the action on and off the water.

