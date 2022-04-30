sport, local-sport,

COLLINGULLIE-Glenfield Park maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 10.13 (73) to 6.5 (41) win at Griffith on Saturday. The Demons were coming off a three-week break after a big first-up win against Turvey Park due to Easter and a club bye, and the concern was they could start slowly. But they put those fears to bed by taking a 3.5 (23) to 1.0 (6) lead using a strong breeze at quarter time. The visitors narrowly won each quarter from there to make it two from two, and will start favourites to make it three when they host Narrandera next week. "We felt like we had most of the play but at the end of each quarter they kept nagging away and they had a solid third quarter against the breeze," Demons co-coach Nick Perryman said. "We were lucky enough to kick a couple of goals in the last quarter to close the game out. They've got some good young players there who play tough, and they're quick on the outside too. It was a good hitout. "I thought we were a bit fumbly overall. It's been a while since we played a game or had that intensity. We felt like we had control of the game, we just couldn't put it on the board. OTHER NEWS The Demons kicked the first three goals of the game before Swans captain Jack Rowston booted the hosts' first of the day. Griffith's Jordan Whitworth was able to pull the margin back to 17 points in the third term before Collingullie kicked two goals in time on to lead by 30 at the final stage. The sides traded goals in the final term, with William Ellis and James Girdler kicking the majors for the Swans before the final siren blow to hand the Demons a 32-point win. Swans coach Greg Dreyer said there were plenty of positives to take from the defeat. "They were slick, well-drilled and ran the footy well, so to be able to stay with them for the bulk of the game was pleasing," he said. "That is pretty much the standard now for the year, we know that we can challenge, but it is our execution that is the issue." Perryman said they won't be taking Narrandera lightly next week after the Eagles stunned them with a big win last year. "We've had trouble with Narrandera over the years, they've pulled our pants down a couple of times early in seasons," he said. "We'll have to bring our best game." COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 3.5 6.9 8.12 10.13 (73) def GRIFFITH 1.0 3.1 4.5 6.5 (41) Goals: Griffith - Jack Rowston, James Toscan, Jordan Whitworth, William Ellis, James Girdler; Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Steven Jolliffe 3, Sam Stening 2, Brad McMillan, Blake Harper, Andrew Clifford, Harry Wichman, Ed Perryman Best: Griffith - Taine Moraschi, Nathan Richards, Jack Rowston, Samuel Foley, Kahlan Spencer, Jordan Whitworth; Collingullie-Glenfield Park - Matthew Klemke, Steven Jolliffe, Monty Inglis, Harry Wichman, Joe Perryman, James Kennedy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/d1bf01d0-16ac-4650-87fb-6181bb7f5732.JPG/r166_93_5971_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg