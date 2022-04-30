news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing from Albury. Purity Doolan, aged 13, was last seen at her home on Rau Street, East Albury, at 4:30 am on Friday April 29. She was reported missing to police when she failed to return home at the end of the day and police commenced immediate inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age. Purity is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm - 160cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Purity was last wearing. Police believe she may have visited a community centre on Griffith Road, Lavington, yesterday afternoon. Anyone with information about Purity's whereabouts is urged to contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/172474527/4b54b176-fb55-4d46-9116-defd00d6f020.jpg/r1_0_461_260_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg