UPDATED
Murray River Police District say missing teen found safe and well in Albury
Local News
UPDATE 6PM:
A teenage girl reported missing from the state's Riverina has been located safe and well.
The 13-year-old was reported missing to officers attached to Murray River Police District, who commenced immediate inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the teen was located in Albury a short time ago (Saturday 30 April 2022).
Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
