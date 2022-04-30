news, local-news,

UPDATE 6PM: A teenage girl reported missing from the state's Riverina has been located safe and well. The 13-year-old was reported missing to officers attached to Murray River Police District, who commenced immediate inquiries into her whereabouts. Following inquiries, the teen was located in Albury a short time ago (Saturday 30 April 2022). Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

