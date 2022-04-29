Consistency leads to a breakthrough for Reefton Lass

sport, local-sport,

Reefton Lass finally put it all together to bring up her first win. The Chris Cooney trained and owner bitch has only finished the top four in two of her 11 starts leading into the Ladbrokes Odds Boost Maiden Final (320m) but produced by far her best effort to she her bridesmaid's tag in fine fashion. She went half a second faster than her heat performance last week to clock 18.41 seconds to nail Betty Birdcage right on the line. After beginning well from box five, Reefton Lass needed every last centimetre of race track but just got her nose in front to win by a half head. Cooney was thrilled she was able to breakthrough. "She ran good and has been improving every times she races," Cooney said. "I'm very proud of her." Cooney thought some more race experience has helped her turn around a number of near misses. "It always does," he said. "When they are young they've got a lot to learn and while some pick it up straight away some take a bit longer than others." Meanwhile Gregg Mills tasted plenty of success across the 10-race card afer three straight races. Phoenix Izmir kicked things off to make it two wins from his last three starts before Sunbird Izmir made it two on the bounce. Genevieve Izmir then produced a big upset to make it a hat-trick for Mills. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/eaf00f9d-9314-4a05-8130-dc1d2f5421b4.jpg/r0_169_3461_2124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg