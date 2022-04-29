Grintell set to play next two games for Narrandera
NARRANDERA has received a big boost before Saturday's home clash against Leeton-Whitton, with Harry Grintell set to make an unexpected return to the Eagles' line-up.
The forward has been playing for Greater Western Sydney Giants' VFL side, but has been squeezed out with listed players making their returns.
Grintell expects to play the next two games, with a trip to Collingullie-Glenfield Park on the agenda next week.
OTHER NEWS
"I'll play two games," Grintell said.
"There's a lot of guys in the team I haven't met yet but it should be a good contest."
The match will be a twilight game, beginning at 4.10pm.
