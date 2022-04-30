Stardust + The Mission: The double bill 'wowing' audiences across Australia

community,

Family secrets are revealed in a spellbinding theatre show coming to the Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre on Tuesday, May 10. Featuring two powerful yet forgotten stories from Australia's past, audiences will meet two ordinary individuals, whose extraordinary lives still reverberate to this day. Stardust is the award-winning story of Col Brain, one of the best jazz musicians of his generation. Thirty years after Col Brain passed away in 1988, his grandson opened his prized wooden dresser, which had been tucked away in a garage, discovering a hidden time capsule of his grandfather's music and memories. That grandson is the much-loved ABC presenter, musician and award-winning storymaker Joel Carnegie. On creating this special one-man performance with dramaturg James Jackson, Carnegie said: ''Col's story has been sitting patiently in a locked wooden dresser for over 30 years, as a time capsule of treasured memories - it's time for his story to finally be told. This show is a quest to uncover what Col wanted us to know about life through the things he left behind". After interval, acclaimed Gunditjmara actor Tom Molyneux shares the story of Allan McDonald, his great, great uncle and 'Fighting Gunditjmara' man from South West Victoria, in The Mission. Uncle Allan was one of Australia's first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist in World War I. This captivating, rollicking, and at times confronting monologue traces the account of a soldier at war; at home and abroad. "The Mission reflects Uncle Allan McDonald's stories and struggles - from fighting for your Country at home, to fighting for your country abroad. These are the true stories of Australian history, warts and all," Molyneux said. As a special touch, local jazz and brass musicians from the Riverina will be performing live on stage throughout the show. Throughout the tour, local musicians have been invited to join the cast. Directed by Green Room Award-nominated director Daniel Lammin, Stardust + The Mission will bring to life lingering memories and lessons from the past, as told by two Australian storytellers at the top of their game. You can find out more about the show and purchase your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au The Civic Theatre box office is open 10am-4pm Monday - Friday if you would prefer to call on 6926 9688 or drop in to see us at the theatre.

