news, local-news,

WHILE property crime is on the decline across the Riverina, a spate of home invasions in the last two weeks have caused upset across the Wagga community. Mount Austin resident Toni McInerney reported a break and enter into her home last week. Mrs McInerney had been home at the time of the intrusion, which occurred while her husband and children were sleeping, and saw her house and car keys stolen. On Wednesday, Glenfield Park residents Sue and Robert George's home was broken into while Sue was watching tv, just rooms away from the intruder's point of entry. Mr George was in Hospital at the time. Just before 6pm, Mrs George had noticed a piece of miscellaneous paper on the floor that hadn't been there earlier, which alerted her and she began checking her belongings that had been placed on a nearby table. That's when Mrs George came to realise money had been taken out of both her and her husband's wallets. Mrs Geroge's mobile phone and the couple's house and car keys were also taken. " They came in through the bathroom window, which is on the other side of the house, and yeah, I did not hear a thing," she said. "The amazing thing was, if not for the paper I wouldn't have noticed anything." IN OTHER NEWS: About an hour later, Mrs George heard a noise coming from her front yard and upon inspection found that her car had been taken. Mrs George notified the police, but it was her grandchildren who found the car after having gone searching for it. The car remains with police for investigative purposes. While it has been a huge inconvenience for the Glenfield Park couple, it's not the items they lost that have caused the most upset. "The thing I'm dirty about is the fact that Susan was home alone, it was bad enough being told we were broken into but to realise that Sue was here by herself, that really hurts, anything could have happened," Mr George said. "We're very suspicious because Sue had a visitor when I was in the hospital, a young kid asking for water." Mr George was also engulfed in guilt as he had been angry at Mrs George for not replying to him after he made several attempts to contact her mobile to let her know he would be coming home from the hospital, not having known at the time that her mobile had been stolen and she was unable to reply. Riverina Police Detective Chief Inspector Winston Woodward said there have been a number of attempted and successful break and enters, and multiple car thefts in the last two weeks in Wagga. "[Police are sending out a] plea to people to ensure their homes are secured and also possibly not leave your handbag and car keys on the kitchen bench," he said. "There hasn't been any violence from anybody from these break and enters, it's been more, they take your property and before you know it your cars driving down the street. Secure your cars, know where your keys are, and don't leave the spare keys to your car in your car." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/ca242ded-39be-45f9-9613-b9ef17844dfd.jpg/r0_108_2953_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg