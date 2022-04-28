Jones likes his chances from small book

sport, local-sport,

Blake Jones only has limited opportunities to add to his lead in the Southwest and Riverina drivers premiership on Friday and is looking to make them count. Jones only has three drives at Riverina Paceway but likes his chances of success. Leading the way is NSW Oaks performer Miss Chantilly after her unplaced effort in the Wagga Oaks last time out. The Narrandera reinsman expects she will be better suited this time around after dropping back in grade significantly. "She was really good last time and really didn't get clear running anywhere in the home straight, " Jones said. "She was travelling really good on the line and while she definitely wouldn't have run the leader down but I think she would have went pretty close to, if not run second, especially if she got out at the top pf the straight as she is pretty quick." He's also picked up a drive for Todd Day on The Rogue I Am. The three-year-old filly, who is a half sister to group one winner Dont Think Twice, is having her first start but has won three trials. "She's obviously from a nice family and her trial form looks good on paper so hopefully it lives up to that," Jones said. "She should be thereabouts." Jones has also picked up a rare drive for partner Ellen Bartley on stablemate favourite Tygerphinn. The first of eight races starts at 1.21pm.

