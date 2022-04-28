news, local-news,

Ambulances have been seen travelling on the wrong side of the road as they rush to respond to a motor vehicle accident in East Wagga this evening. Ambulances were called to Kooringal Road in East Wagga at 5:22pm on Thursday evening following reports of a single car accident. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said there were two passengers in the car, a male and female believed to be in their 70s. The car appears to have gone through a fence into a bush in a paddock, with neither of the passengers becoming trapped. IN OTHER NEWS: The Ambulance NSW spokesperson said it is believed the male passenger suffered a medical episode, with the female passenger complaining of lower back pain but otherwise remaining unharmed. The incident is still ongoing with no transfers made as of 6pm. More information to come.

