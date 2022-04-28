newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga MP Joe McGirr has called for a moratorium on the approval of solar farms across the state. The independent MP says new developments should remain on hold until agriculture commissioner Daryl Quinlivan has completed a review and provided his final report, expected later this year. Dr McGirr also argued the moratorium should continue until the government has finalised its new Large-Scale Solar Energy Guideline. "Given that the Agriculture Commissioner has begun a review and the new Large-Scale Solar Energy Guideline is currently in draft form, it seems both fair and sensible to put a moratorium on new solar factory developments," he said. It is not the first time he has voiced his concerns about the increasing number of solar factories being developed on productive farmland in the Wagga region. "I am a firm supporter of renewable energy, but productive farmland is finite and there are other parts of NSW that would be more suitable for large-scale solar factory developments." McGirr said concerns have been raised to him regarding several proposed developments in Wagga. "There is a long list of issues, including the visual amenity, the loss of productive farmland, the impacts on neighbouring properties, effects on property values, bushfire risk, long-term impact on the land, water run-off, the impacts of land clearing and dry land salinity," he said. Dr McGirr expressed his concern that applications for new solar farm builds are still being lodged and considered for approval despite a new Large-Scale Solar Energy Guideline remaining in draft form. The plan is currently being drawn up by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment (DPIE). IN OTHER NEWS: Maxwell farmer Cam Dooner, 40, strongly disagrees with Dr McGirr. Mr Dooner lives 25 kilometres south of Wagga, and plans to lease 1,000 hectares of his land for the construction of a $300 million solar farm. "I don't think anyone could accuse Australia of moving too quickly on anything to do with climate change," he said. "There are already laws and guidelines in place which we are currently operating under and I don't think we can afford to put a hold on these projects." Mr Dooner argued it was not a waste of prime agricultural land. "Yes, productive land is finite and we need to protect it, but we also need renewable energy and the two can be combined," he said. If and when the solar farm is eventually constructed, he plans to run over 3,000 head of sheep alongside the solar panels. "They will do better with the panels in the paddock for shade and shelter, than they would have without it," he said. Meanwhile, Glenellen farmer Jim Perrett, 60, welcomed Dr McGirr's comments. "We've been pushing for that for quite some time with DPIE," Mr Perrett said. Mr Perrett farms 215 hectares of land and is in close proximity to multiple solar farm projects. "I'm next to the Glenellen solar farm proposal, which then borders the Jindera proposal," he said. If approved, the Glenellen project will see solar panels constructed for seven kilometres on the northwest side of his property. "We've been living this nightmare for nearly five years now and like most things the government comes up with, the cart is before the horse." Mr Perrett said while he supports renewable energy, there is a time and place for it. "This is not the place, and we certainly need more time to work things out," he said.

