community,

A NEW community initiative by the Wagga Marketplace is looking to give back to one local organisation which strives to aid the community in an outstanding fashion. Teaming up with ISPT Super Property, which owns the Marketplace, the shopping centre will award $10,000 to an eligible organisation 'breaking the cycle' by promoting social, cultural or environmental change within the local community. Wagga Marketplace centre manager Maria Sharman says the Community Kickstart Grant also seeks to recognise organisations "who embody the value of care through the delivery of projects and services". IN OTHER NEWS: "It is hoped that the grant will be used to create positive change in the lives of those in Wagga and enable the successful organisation to continue their work throughout the community," she said. Submissions will be judged based upon the organisation's display of commitment, execution of action, vision and how it is in fact 'breaking the cycle'. Entries close on May 1 following a recent deadline extension and those wishing to enter can visit waggamarketplace.com/whatson/community-kickstart-grant/. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/5bd35ef7-5c5d-4408-a344-53d0a7ffb5a7.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg