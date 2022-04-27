Kurrajong's Employment Preparation team delivers the School Leavers Employment Support (SLES) program to young adults to help them prepare for the workplace, develop job skills and gain independence and confidence. The SLES course can be accessed by participants using their National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding for up to two years after they finish school. Noah Endean is a friendly and outgoing young man and has been working with Kurrajong's Employment Preparation team for two and a half years. Noah has been described as a role model and real leader who is polite, social and hard-working. Through Kurrajong's SLES program, Noah has been able to prepare for, and secure, several volunteer work placements. As a result, he was approached by Council for Intellectual Disability (CID) in Wagga Wagga to become a casual Inclusion Advisor, to provide feedback to the Australian Government around how to be more inclusive of people with disability. Jessica Bennett is another success story who has been part of the Kurrajong Employment Preparation program in Wagga Wagga for the past three years. During this time, 21-year-old Jessica graduated from the School Leavers Employment Supports (SLES) program and has been supported by Kurrajong in a number of volunteer work placements, before finding her volunteer employment at Jardine's Café. Matt Cunneen from Jardine's Café took Jessica under his wing where he started teaching her all the tools she needed to be successful in the hospitality industry. Jessica is now a paid employee with Jardine's Café. When asked about why she enjoys working at Jardine's Café Jessica said "I have really enjoyed working in the team environment and coming into work each day to learn something new. "I have learned everything from washing dishes to serving customers and also prepare food." For more information on the Employment Preparation Supports and specifically the School Leavers Employment Support Program visit kurrajong.com.au or call 1300 764 620.

Enabling opportunities for school leavers at Kurrajong

"I have learned everything from washing dishes to serving customers and also prepare food." For more information on the Employment Preparation Supports and specifically the School Leavers Employment Support Program visit kurrajong.com.au or call 1300 764 620.