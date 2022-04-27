Now is the time to make your vote count

comment,

E-DAY has been proclaimed! We go to the polls on May 21. What will influence the way you vote? I have been following a theme where I have been encouraging you, and especially women, to make your vote count and not to view yourself as powerless. Yes, we only have one vote, but together we can change to a government which really cares about us. It is not the propaganda, gotcha moments and advertising of the current election campaign, but the performance over the past three years which tells us what the various parties and candidates really care about. Trust! Who can we trust to be genuine, who will follow through on proposed policies and not simply pork-barrel us? Morrison has a well-established announcement problem; there for the announcement, but no delivery. Remember "front of the queue" globally in getting vaccines - definitely not the case. What about the promise in 2018 to create a federal anti-corruption commission - no legislation for one this parliament, or the next if he is re-elected. Fortunately for Labor, it has earned considerable trust while in opposition. The three most trusted politicians in Australia are Penny Wong, Anthony Albanese and Tanya Plibersek, in that order and all on the Labor front bench. Note that women feature well. There is a strong sense that women will be the main determiners of whether the LNP or Labor make up the next government. The obvious reason is that women are sick and tired of being ignored by the LNP in its policies and the lack of recognition of what women say are the issues which concern them. The reasons for this are many: low numbers of women Liberals in the parliament, conservative social philosophy, misogyny, the old-boy's networks ... look at what happened to Julie Bishop when Malcolm Turnbull was ousted. It is also acknowledged that Morrison is more comfortable doing the "blokey thing" and has gone out of his way to appeal to men, especially tradies. The women in his party are not given the same status as the males. If they make too much fuss, they are removed. What are the issues women are concerned about? Young women say they need secure work now and in the future, better mental health services, personal safety, certainty around schooling, to be heard, and urgent priority given to climate change and the future of the planet. A major issue for all age groups of women is personal safety, whether that be in the home, at school, on the street, at work or in their social groups. The pandemic has in fact heightened women's sense of vulnerability. Domestic violence, sexual assaults and sexual harassment continue unabated. I am talking about real women, not statistics - some of whom are you or you know. Why is this not seen as a national emergency? Older women, especially those living alone, are deeply concerned about their security and housing options, when they stop working. Older women are the fastest growing group of homeless in the country. They earn less during their working life, make up the majority of lower paid workers in the caring field, have time out to have and raise children and so have much less superannuation. The cost of rentals is now out of their reach and many become homeless. Mothers want is a fair go! They are encouraged by society to bear the next generations and if they choose this path they need time off to fulfil this vital function. They are also encouraged to return to work. However, their skills are often lost to the work force, they don't keep pace with their male counterparts in promotion and childcare costs are so prohibitive and services hard to find, they can only afford to work part-time. What message does this send to women? Neither of the two major parties propose real policies on tackling climate change. Why is this so when it is the single largest issue the world is facing? Economies continue, independent of who is in power! Women are more likely to vote for the party or person who addresses the issues which affect them and their families - increasing cost of living, stagnant wages, Medicare, childcare, aged care, health care, mental health care, social welfare justice and fairness and compassionate leadership. Labor has put forward policies which address the need for care and empathy in our society. Contrast the government that was and is often missing when people are at their lowest ebb facing fires, floods, the pandemic and existential threat from climate change. Over the past three years, many words and little action. In an election following years of disasters, Australians need more than a campaign trail of soundbites, kissing babies and pressing the flesh. Make your vote count!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/565d16ca-8187-4a16-bad1-20b18a7b55cb.jpg/r0_235_4928_3019_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg