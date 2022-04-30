Talk about strength through adversity. Ronnie Wiggins displays this each and everyday with a smile on his face and laugh that is infectious. Ronnie was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease several years ago, and in late 2020, Ronnie transitioned into a New Directions purpose-built supported living home. Ronnie shares his home with a couple of mates and continues to live his life to the fullest. Ronnie maintains an active lifestyle within the Wagga Community, spending time with family and friends and trying new things (he recently commenced learning the guitar, he goes alright too). Last month Ronnie attended a Bunnies game in Sydney with the support of New Directions staff and he had a great evening with the lads. Ronnie is an avid Rabbitohs supporter and regardless of the challenges he faces every single day, he does not let that stop him supporting his team. Ronnie is the perfect example of living with disability and overcoming the challenges that come with that. "Ronnie needs support for lots of day-to-day things, and New Directions is so fortunate to be able to provide that to him," New Directions managing director Ryan Quarmby said. "But Ronnie lives his own life and doesn't hold back. Enjoying a beer in the evenings, having his family come over for a barbecue, going for a fish at the river, whatever it is Ronnie doesn't let the challenges he faces stop him. "New Directions is so proud to be able to support Ronnie and all its clients and do so with respect and shared decision making." New Directions provides support where it is needed and encourage people to continue living their own lives. New Directions offer a range of support from flexible individual options, supported independent living, specialist disability accommodation, social and community support, behaviour support and support coordination. For more information contact New Directions on 1300 285 766 or email managing director Ryan Quarmby at ryan.quarmby@newdirections.org.au.

Overcoming any challenge

With a smile: Ronnie Wiggins is living life to the fullest each day even with challenges from his Huntington's Disease diagnosis. Picture: Supplied Talk about strength through adversity.

