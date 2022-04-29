Offering resort-style living in Gobbagombalin
Feature property
BED 3 | Bath 2 | CAR 3
- 55 Barmedman Avenue Gobbagombalin
- $790,000
- AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Wagga Wagga
- CONTACT: Amanda Tilyard, 0418 461 067 or Harry Mangelsdorf, 0439 097 444
- INSPECT: Saturday April 30 from 10am to 10.45am
With its stunning street appeal, this contemporary home has all of the added extras for relaxed resort-style living.
The pinnacle of modern living, this home features stunning high ceilings, top-quality finishes and a beautiful open and free-flowing floor plan.
There's reverse-cycle heating and cooling throughout, a 6.5 kilowatt solar power system, new carpets and fresh paint inside and out.
The three bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes while the main bedroom has an ensuite and is perfectly positioned overlooking the tranquil pool area.
The designer kitchen features stainless steel, gas appliances, stone benches, two-pack cabinetry and huge cupboard space.
A large living space effortlessly flows to the private, outdoor oasis. It's the ultimate space for outdoor living with a gas-log fire place, TV in prime position, zip-track blinds and a dedicated fire pit area.
The in-ground mineral pool has a glass pool fence, travertine pavers and poolside cabana.
The large garage is accessed from Barmedman Avenue has an epoxy flake flooring, reverse-cycle split system, built-in joinery with workstation and roller door leading to the backyard. There's also a powered workshop with air conditioning.
From Muttama Parade there's eight-metre electric gates opening onto 45 square metre PVC shade sails for boat, trailer or caravan parking.
This stylish contemporary home sits on a corner block in the thriving Gobbagombalin Estate.
