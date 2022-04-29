news, property,

BED 3 | Bath 2 | CAR 3 With its stunning street appeal, this contemporary home has all of the added extras for relaxed resort-style living. The pinnacle of modern living, this home features stunning high ceilings, top-quality finishes and a beautiful open and free-flowing floor plan. There's reverse-cycle heating and cooling throughout, a 6.5 kilowatt solar power system, new carpets and fresh paint inside and out. The three bedrooms all have built-in wardrobes while the main bedroom has an ensuite and is perfectly positioned overlooking the tranquil pool area. The designer kitchen features stainless steel, gas appliances, stone benches, two-pack cabinetry and huge cupboard space. A large living space effortlessly flows to the private, outdoor oasis. It's the ultimate space for outdoor living with a gas-log fire place, TV in prime position, zip-track blinds and a dedicated fire pit area. The in-ground mineral pool has a glass pool fence, travertine pavers and poolside cabana. The large garage is accessed from Barmedman Avenue has an epoxy flake flooring, reverse-cycle split system, built-in joinery with workstation and roller door leading to the backyard. There's also a powered workshop with air conditioning. From Muttama Parade there's eight-metre electric gates opening onto 45 square metre PVC shade sails for boat, trailer or caravan parking. This stylish contemporary home sits on a corner block in the thriving Gobbagombalin Estate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/5f54eeb0-da06-4f89-83db-12690c97adeb.jpg/r0_200_3896_2401_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg