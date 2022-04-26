sport, local-sport,

MARRAR coach Mat Scofield is confident his squad can take the next step and contend for a finals berth. As expected, the Bombers disposed of The Rock Yerong Creek 67-14 to move to a 2-1 record after three rounds. Marrar would have just missed out on finals last year had the season not been cancelled, and Scofield said gradual improvement and ticking off winnable games will be key. "We're not too worried about the scorelines at the moment. I'm just asking them to do little things each week to get better and they've done that," he said. "Even against North Wagga last week (64-25 loss) I was relatively impressed, we'll keep trying to build on that. "They're more than capable (of playing finals) if they keep heading in the direction we are. We're getting better and I think that's definitely a possibility if we can string a few wins together. "It's the hope to be there at the pointy end and I honestly do think if we are there, we have as big a chance as anyone else." OTHER NEWS The Bombers hope to unveil their new South Australian recruit, defender Teagan Smith, who is recovering from a minor knee injury picked up in the trial games. "She'll be a big inclusion," Scofield said. "She reads the game really well and she's a bit taller. We lacked a bit of height in defence last year and she has long arms too, which helps. "Something we couldn't do last year, was find those wins in the games we should. It's something we're working on is taking those winnable games and then have a shot against the top three teams." In the match of the round between two of last year's heavyweights, Temora proved too strong at home for North Wagga 50-39. Elsewhere Coleambally edged out Northern Jets 56-54 and CSU remained unbeaten with a 66-31 win over Barellan.

