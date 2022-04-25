What the federal election should be about, but isn't | Ray's Reasoning

comment,

No doubt many readers will have been disappointed by the first few weeks of the federal election campaign. Apart from the campaigns of the Greens, and some of the independents, the major issues, such as climate change, the need for a federal corruption commission, rising inequality, aged care reforms, and justice for women have been ignored by the Liberals, Nationals and Labor. So, this week, I will contrast what should be happening, compared with what is actually happening on the major issues. Lack of space only allows me to comment in detail on three major items: climate change, inequality and China. "Neither major party will campaign on these things because they don't have any solutions for them, in turn because the solutions are complicated and unpopular", as Alan Kohler wrote in The New Daily. Instead, the election seems focused on cash handouts, Scott Morrison's character, Anthony Albanese's reported absence of it, and endless video images of Morrison pretending to be a tradie, factory worker, cleaner or hairdresser, and Albanese cuddling babies and patting dogs. To climate change first. To put it simply, we need to cut emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030, and the best way to do this is by putting a price on carbon. The Greens have such policies. Several independents, largely those standing in Liberal seats, talk the talk on climate change, though detailed policies are very scarce. After the fires and floods, global warming is front of mind for most Australians, but it's unlikely that either major party will campaign on climate change at all, which is why the Greens and independents, supported by Climate 200 standing in Coalition seats, could do well. The government's problem is that no matter what it says, its leaders have no credibility, having actively prevented action in the past while promoting coal. The Labor Party's climate policy is almost as weak as the Coalition's. The second issue I'll explore is inequality. It's an issue that got a solid outing with 73-year-old disability pensioner Ray Drury's spirited interaction with the Prime Minister recently in a Newcastle pub. Yet all the PM can come up with is to crow about the jobs the Coalition will create over the next three years. This, of course, is a huge lie, because the government doesn't create jobs. As Peter Hartcher pointed out in the Sydney Morning Herald, the job forecast of 1.3 million will arise through "normal growth trends". It also needs to be pointed out that most of these jobs will be part-time, casual positions. And, of course, the wages won't keep pace with inflation. What we also need is better welfare, an effective housing policy and increased wages. Now to foreign policy. Despite the current horror unleashed on Ukraine by Russia, the world is rapidly dividing into two spheres, the United States of America and China. For Australia, this represents the most complicated diplomatic challenge in generations, for which neither party has a viable answer. The situation is compounded by our economic dependence on China. It took Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt to point out, during a speech to the National Press Club, that both parties have drawn us firmly into the USA camp. This, of course, has been the case for some time, but it has recently been exacerbated by the AUKUS treaty and its accompanying nuclear submarines deal. We urgently need to establish an independent position where we are free of the demands of the USA's new cold war policy hawks. Can Australia be a bridge between the two sides of a new iron curtain? Australia's foreign policy should be based on dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation, not aggression. Trying to prevent or counter violence with violence itself will not work. Only the Greens are committed to peaceful and non-violent solutions locally, nationally and internationally. So, the inbox of the incoming government in May will contain the challenges of dealing with the transition away from fossil fuels and the impact of the global warming that's already locked in, funding the increased social welfare demands on government, and navigating the new bipolar world after the war in Ukraine. Is either side up to this? It doesn't look like it.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/025e002a-a9c4-47f9-8819-04f9d27ecf6e.jpg/r0_290_5708_3515_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg