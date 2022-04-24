sport, local-sport, northernero, town plate, wagga, prelude, hannah le blanc, daniel mccarthy, jockey, murrumbidgee turf club

Victorian sprinter Northernero secured his place in Thursday week's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m) with victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Sunday. Northernero ($7.50) proved too good for some of the region's best sprinters in the $40,000 Kooringal Stud Wagga Town Plate Prelude (1200m). The five-year-old secured the biggest win of his career and booked a spot in next month's feature sprint of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival in the process. It was a gutsy performance from Northernero, who was wide throughout and led early before having to fight back down the straight. He eventually got the better of Major Time ($12) in a two-horse duel down the straight to score by three quarters of a length for trainer Dan McCarthy and apprentice jockey Hannah Le Blanc. Ruban Bleu, having his first start for the Matthew Dale stable, was a luckless third, a half length further back.

