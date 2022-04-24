newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Vinny Brown is set to make his return to the field for Gundagai for the first time in five years. And the timing couldn't be much better for the Tigers. Front rower Joel Field suffered a biceps injury in the first half of their 42-16 win over Brothers to start the season on Saturday. While the full extent of the issue is still unknown with Field still awaiting scans, Brown's return will alleviate some size issues for the Tigers. Field's injury was the real sour point to a strong round one display for captain-coach Luke Berkrey. "It looks like he's got a tear or a rupture in his biceps which is pretty disappointing," Berkrey said. "He had a great game (on Saturday) too but we will see how we go." READ MORE Gundagai didn't have a lot of size on the bench to start the season with Mark Elphick, Zac Fairall and debutant Braith Crane all backing up from reserve grade to join Afa Collins as Gundagai's replacement players. However Berkey hopes the imminent return of Brown and Blake Dunn can help to offset that. "We still have Blake Dunn and Vinnie Brown to come back in the coming weeks," he said. "We're a little bit blessed to have them to come and hopefully Joel isn't too bad." Brown missed the clash with Brothers after returning to New Zealand for a wedding. He hasn't played since being part of Gundagai's grand final side in 2017. A neck problem was causing plenty of concern for Brown at the time but Berkrey expects he will be right to tackle Tumut in their round three blockbuster. "He's had a couple years off but he's fresh and ready to go," Berkrey said. Brown made a real impact through the middle in his last stint with the club with his aggressive approach and ability to create second phase play. It's something Berkrey hopes he can provide the club with once more. "We'll be looking to get that out of him especially if we are missing Joel for an extended period of time," he said. Gundagai have the bye this week so they can focus on the big grudge match against the Blues after losing all three of their clashes last year.

