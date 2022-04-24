Hopes high for a contest of ideas

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

So, the field is finally set in the race for the seat of Riverina. On Friday, the Australian Electoral Commission officially confirmed the eight candidates who are seeking to be entrusted with representing the Riverina's interests in the federal Parliament. They are, in the order they will appear on the ballot paper, Richard Orchard (One Nation), Mark Jeffreson (Labor), Daniel Martelozzo (United Australia Party), Steve Karaitiana (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Michael McCormack (The Nationals), Darren Ciavarella (Independent), Dean McCrae (Liberal Democrats) and Michael Organ (The Greens). It is certainly a larger field than at the 2019 election when there were just four names on the ballot paper, but that is not necessarily to say voters are spoilt for choice. For the third straight election there will not be a single woman contesting the seat, which is both a shame and a concern. Of the 14 people to have served as the Member for Riverina in the seat's various incarnations since 1901, 13 of them have been men, with the redoubtable Kay Hull the only exception. Of course, there would have been one woman on the ballot if Cowra's Pennie Scott, who launched her campaign way back in November, had not missed the deadline to lodge her nomination. But it still begs the question whether the acknowledged barriers to women participating in the political process are being adequately addressed. Another observation is that five of the eight candidates represent conservative parties. Will that have an impact on the primary vote of incumbent Mr McCormack, who is seeking his fifth term? Mr McCormack's percentage of the first preference vote has been steady at 57 to 60 per cent for the past three polls, with 2010 when he recorded 44 per cent an outlier due to the presence of a Liberal candidate. With a formidable margin of about 20 per cent, it would take an absolutely stunning turn of events for Mr McCormack not to be comfortably re-elected. The bookies have him at the unbackable odds of $1.01, with Mr Jeffreson $15, Mr Ciavarella $34, Mr Organ $51 and Mr Orchard and Mr Martelozzo each at $101. What we do hope to see in the campaign is a genuine contest of ideas on the issues that matter to Riverina residents. In that respect, the signs are encouraging. Speaking to The Daily Advertiser after the ballot draw on Friday, the candidates nominated cost of living, jobs, health, infrastructure, climate change, energy security, vaccination mandates and a federal anti-corruption watchdog among those that would dominate the campaign. It is an interesting and diverse mix, so let us see what the candidates have to say about them over the next month. All the best for the week ahead, Ross Tyson, editor