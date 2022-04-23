sport, local-sport,

BAXTER Wallett continued his strong start to the year, and another Baxter showed he'll be a handy foil up forward, in Turvey Park's big win at Narrandera on Saturday. It was a case of double trouble for the Eagles after Wallett kicked five goals and Canberra recruit Corey Baxter booted four on club debut in the Bulldogs' 20.11 (131) to 4.8 (32) win. Wallett kicked six in the 46-point round one loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park, and was dominant against as Turvey Park secured their first win of the year. Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was fuming at his team's lack of intent after the Demons kicked the first nine goals of the contest last week. But in a match they were expected to win, the Bulldogs worked on finding that hard edge and blew out the scoreboard with a nine-goal final term. Wallett is known as a strong overhead mark, but Mazzocchi was most happy with how he created his own chances with effort against the Eagles. OTHER NEWS "A lot of his goals today came off the back of his tackling pressure, where he was getting free kicks or loose balls," Mazzocchi said. "It's good for a young fella he's not just relying on the ball being delivered to him. He's going to come up against a lot of good defenders, so he has to work out other avenues to goal. "At the moment his pressure and ground work has been excellent." The win was crucial given Turvey Park has another weekend off for the club bye this week. Mazzocchi said the stop-start nature of their season after also coming off the Easter break wasn't ideal, but was happy at his side's progress. "Narrandera were really competitive early and had a real crack physically. That slowly tapered and to be fair after three quarter time they probably stopped a bit," he said. "Our connection to our forwards got a bit better in the fourth quarter after it was a bit ordinary at times early, but I'm not getting too excited by it. "It was a good win and on that (larger) ground it probably suits our style of play with our quick, young fellas. "It was more on the back of our really strong defence and pressure that our attacking game worked. "Hopefully they realise the harder they are on the defensive side, it opens up more attacking avenues." TURVEY PARK 4.1 8.5 11.6 20.11 (131) def NARRANDERA 1.2 3.3 4.5 4.8 (32) Best: Turvey Park - Luke Mazzocchi, Shaun Allan, Stephen Camp, Rhett Weidemann, Lachlan Leary, Ethan Weidemann; Narrandera - Nicholas OBrien, Isaac Bunge, James Smith, Connor Vearing, Bradley Hutchison, Michael Mellon Goals: Turvey Park - Baxter Wallett 5, Corey Baxter 4, Tyler Cunningham 3, Jesse Margosis 2, Andrew Emery, Callum Dooley, Will O'Connor, Rhys Leary, Rhett Weidemann, Luke Mazzocchi; Narrandera - Fergus Inglis 2, Isaac Bunge, Tomas van Buuren.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/bbe8ddd4-1a3a-4ff9-b0e9-9c6789926187.jpg/r60_171_2894_1772_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg