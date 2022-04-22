sport, local-sport,

Peter McRae was the only horseman to win multiple races at Riverina Paceway on Friday. The 25-year-old reinsman equalled his career best with three winners across the eight-race card. While he was confident of tasting some success, Hes A Terror winning was definitely a surprise. However he took advantage of a good barrier and a good run in transit to salute at $13 for Junee trainer Trevor White. McRae is pleased he's finally starting to deliver. "He's been a good little consistent horse but that was the unexpected one," McRae said. "I thought he was up in grade as a 38 rater in a 48 race but he went really good. "His run here last week was super and the race was run to suit." READ MORE It took the five-year-old 41 starts to win his first race but after breaking through in January his latest success with his fourth, to go alongside 12 placings. McRae believes the penny has finally dropped. "He's picked up a lot and has developed into a bit of a horse," he said. "He's worked it out a bit and is finishing off his races really well." Earlier McRae scored with Betterthantheboyz for Amanda Dean. Coming hard off the gate from barrier six, Betterthantheboyz was then provided with the perfect trip before using the sprint lane to just run down leader Jacks Last Hoo Raa and win by the barest of margins. "I wasn't really expecting (to lead early) but I thought I would drive her pretty positive, use a bit of speed and I ended up in a pretty good position," McRae said. "She was good enough to finish the race off." He then concluded the program as Cheez put in a tough effort for Chiltern trainer Peter Romero. The four-year-old looked like McRae's best chance heading into the meeting but was forced to do it tough. Despite racing without cover throughout, Cheez was able to bounce back to winning ways. McRae also picked up two minor placings.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/c60fa010-6667-45c0-b30d-4b619329f1f2.jpg/r62_255_3301_2085_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg