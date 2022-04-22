sport, local-sport,

Albury will be without some of their new forward pack power for their clash with Tumut to start their season on Sunday. Sam Collins will miss the big match up at Greenfield Park due to COVID. Despite the setback new captain-coach Robbie Byatt can't wait to see how the team matches up against the Blues. "It will be a good indication to see where we are at as Tumut are a good side and it will a great first hit out to see how we are going," Byatt said. Byatt has also given Thunder junior Kieren Ford the first shot at halfback. After returning to the fold last year, Byatt has been impressed with his efforts throughout the pre-season with his new combination with Paul Karaitiana. "He's a local junior who has come through" Byatt said. "He has had a massive pre-season, been really good and has been starting at halfback in all our pre-season games and done a great job." READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/9fa65091-8b6c-46bb-8eec-26c56f0e0bb0.jpg/r3_557_6587_4277_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg