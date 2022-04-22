news, local-news,

AUSTRALIAN Defence Force soldiers, aviators and a sailor from Kapooka and the Royal Australian Air Force Wagga base were honoured to have been given the opportunity to form this year's catafalque party on Anzac Day. The party practised at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Friday ahead of Anzac Day. A catafalque party is a guard, usually of four people, that stand and watch over the coffin and catafalque over a significant monument. The catafalque is represented by a cenotaph at the Victory Memorial Gardens. Warrant Officer Ben Fixter, who oversees the military catafalque parties from Kapooka and RAAF Wagga, said the catafalque represents our fallen. "Historically, the catafalque is a coffin laid on a bier, or stand and the catafalque vigil, which is what the catafalque party does, is, they're basically protecting the fallen," Warrant Officer Fixter said. "Throughout the service they are basically maintaining that position so that the fallen are remembered and represented." IN OTHER NEWS: Being part of the catafalque party is something defence personnel do not take lightly as it is a huge honour in itself. "This year we've called on staff and it is just those who have had experience with a catafalque party, or they can rehearse and be a part of it," Warrant Officer Fixter said. RSL Sub-Branch vice president, chairmen of the Anzac Day Committee and Wagga veteran Ken May knows all too well just how big of a privilege being in a catafalque party is. "I did a couple catafalque parties when I was serving and that's just a different feeling as well, you know you're there when you're guarding that memorial and the names on the memorial are the ones who went before you," Mr May said. "I would call it a privilege, it was always a privilege for me to do that particular job." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

