Rachael Pearson is tipped to don the sky blues' number seven jersey after being named in NSW's initial squad for this year's State of Origin series. Parramatta's Maddie Studdon - who captained the Blues to a series win in 2018 - was a surprise omission from the 24-player squad named last week paving the way for the St George Illawarra halfback to make her women's Origin debut. It is understood that coach Kyle Hilder is keen to have an all-Dragons starting spine, with Emma Tonegato at fullback, Pearson and Taliah Fuimaono in the halves and Keeley Davis at hooker. The Hay product admitted it would be great to run out for the Blues alongside so many familiar faces. "That would be very cool. I've obviously played the last seven weeks of footy with those girls in the spine, so we've obviously made connections. And it would be good to take that to the next level that is State of Origin," Pearson said. "But it hasn't been discussed yet, I'll just wait and see what happens. "We haven't got together as a squad yet but I'm sure there will be conversations about it but I'm just looking forward to getting together as a team." READ MORE Pearson was among 12 Dragons to be named in NSW's extended squad for the one-off Origin clash at GIO Stadium in June, after their grand final loss to the Roosters. She is joined by Tonegato, Davis, Fuimaono, Kezie Apps, Shaylee Bent, Teagan Berry, Jaime Chapman, Quincy Dodd, Talei Holmes, Renee Targett and Holli Wheeler. The selections are just reward for the dozen after an impressive NRLW campaign. "It's amazing. We worked really hard and obviously that shows in nearly half the squad selected being Dragons, it's really good for the club," Pearson said. It's been a big season for Pearson, who made her debut in round one. To get a call from Hilder be right in the mix for the Blues is beyond her expectations. "It was very overwhelming and exciting and I'm really looking forward to it," Pearson said. "It still doesn't feel real though. I think it will finally sink in once we get together as a team. "Coming off playing in the NRLW, I think everyone's still on a high and buzzing from that footy we played. Hopefully we can take that into our Origin camps and it should be a good game." Pearson would follow in the footsteps of fellow Group 20 product Takilele Katoa who was part of NSW's side in 2019.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4sZx2UeLhML2LRYLyd2FGM/38ed0ad4-5da5-4dc3-96f2-96e091f36bb0.jpg/r0_302_4498_2843_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg