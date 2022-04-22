news, local-news,

WAGGA residents are fed-up with the mass amount of attempted and successful break and enter into homes and vehicles across the suburbs. Kooringal resident Renan Jacopetti has been a victim of at least two break and enter attempts in less than a week, one of which was recorded on CCTV footage. The footage shows someone peering into the windows of a parked vehicle before rummaging through the trailer. The person, seen wearing a white hooded jumper and tracksuit pants, a backpack and black gloves, then flashed a phone light onto the gate lock as they attempted to gain access into the property. Mr Jacopetti said this has been occurring for some time and the attempts have been notified to the police. Wagga Police confirmed several reports were made over the Easter long weekend and throughout the following week, in which inquiries are ongoing. IN OTHER NEWS: "Today I was advised that all they [police] can do is to maybe send a patrol car around during similar times," Mr Jacopetti said. Mr Jacopetti said neighbours have begun closing up their houses and putting locks on their garage doors. "In our case, fencing of the front of the residence to try to make harder for them get in," he said. Mount Austin resident Toni McInerney had quite the shock at about 9pm on Tuesday night after someone entered her house while she was home. Mrs McInerney said her husband and children had been sleeping when she stepped outside to have a smoke when suddenly her car alarm started going off. "I went to the carport to have a look and that's when I noticed the front door was open," she said. "They went into my lounge room and took my packet of smokes and car/house keys then ran off when the alarm went off." The police went to the premises to get a statement from Mrs McInerney at about 10pm the same night. Shortly after, police were called to Turvey Park following reports a car had been stolen. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/01b4f065-9732-4039-a12b-e2473db0401c.png/r1092_370_2710_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg