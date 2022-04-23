Let the library serve you storytime, crosswords and a gala dinner

community,

Wagga Wagga City Library will host a range of events over the coming month, from popular regular programs to an annual Gala Dinner. Our Storytime program resumes on Wednesday, April 27, with two sessions, at 10am and 11am, each Wednesday and Friday during school terms. Storytime is ideal for 1-5 year-olds and their carers and features picture books, songs, rhymes, actions and a take-home craft kit. Attendance is free and bookings are essential. Our Cryptic Crossword Club, part of the Fresh program 2022, concludes on Thursday, April 28. Everyone is invited to learn the secrets of solving these addictive puzzles, or if you're an expert, to meet and compete with fellow cruciverbalists. The club is free, open to all ages and ability levels, and bookings are still available. Hundreds of library patrons have been reading our One Book One Wagga selection for 2022, the critically acclaimed novel "One Hundred Days" by Alice Pung. This is the ninth year the library has run Wagga's biggest book club, set to finish in style with a three-course Gala Dinner on Friday, May 20, at The Gardens Function Centre. There is still plenty of time to read "One Hundred Days", so we invite you to join us and author Alice Pung, a 2022 recipient of the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to literature, for a fascinating literary evening. Tickets are just $65 per person. For bookings and more details on these and other events, visit our 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff. Please note that the library will be closed for the ANZAC Day public holiday on Monday, April 25. Items can still be returned through our external chute.

