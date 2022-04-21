Roys look to back up success at Wagga

sport, local-sport,

Wallendbeen couple Jack and Lorraine Roy are looking to help the wins coming at Wagga on Friday. Choice Chance added to her impressive record with a fourth straight win at Temora on Thursday. The veteran bitch has now won 24 of her 50 starts, including six of the last seven races, as she led all the way to take out the South West Fuel Free For All (330m). She clocked 18.66 seconds, the best time for the distance across the meeting, to win by almost four lengths. The win sees her break through the $50,000 in career prizemoney mark and extends her purple patch of form since coming back from a spell. Jack Roy lines up two chances at Wagga on Friday but he can only win one race. Kennelmates Reg's Chance and Logical Chance are rivals in the Graeme Hull Smash Repairs (320m). Reg's Chance is looking to add to his impressive run. He's won nine of his 15 starts to date and been placed on a further four occasions. Unplaced only twice so far, Reg's Chance is looking to return to winning ways after Choice Chance has proven too good for him in their last two meetings including a narrow loss at Wagga last time out. Reg's Chance has drawn five and has a vacant box to his outside while Logical Chance is chasing her first win since December. The first of 10 races is at 6.35pm. Meanwhile Graham Thurkettle was the only trainer to taste multiple success at Temora on Thursday. First he struck with Amistad, who produced a big surprise to win at $19 to get the better of the Jack Roy-trained Bonnie's Chance. Unravelled then brought up his fifth career win, and second for the month, later on in the program. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/13b3c8b7-8654-4e96-bcf0-bcdbf14122a5.jpg/r0_4_1027_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg