Henwood Park will be looking to be stronger defensively and a bit more polished in attack when they take on South Wagga at Rawlings Park on Sunday. The Hawks went down 5-0 to Young in the opening round and coach Chris Hart said there is a bit to work on. "Overall we were a bit weak defensively and not putting enough effort into our defence and tackling. Just our passing into the forward third wasn't good enough. It was all round," Hart said. "It was a pretty comprehensive victory for them bu there was soft goals and lapses from us that gifted them goals." Cam Weir returns this week, which will provide a big boost for Henwood Park. MORE SPORT NEWS Hart expects to see a much-improved South Wagga after their round one draw with Wagga United. "I've heard good things about them. They're still on the up, over the last few years they've been improving and I've heard they've taken another step up," he said. "We're going in treating them as a competitive team that's for sure." Hart hopes with round one out of the way, Henwood Park can now begin to find their groove. "Having that first game out of the way now hopefully we can just build from it," he said. "It seems like it's going to be a really even competition."

