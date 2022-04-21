Waratahs ready to get back into the game

sport, local-sport,

Waratahs have gone through a mini pre-season to help combat a big gap between games. The Wagga side hasn't played since taking a 29-21 win over Tumut to start the season on April 2. With such a long build up following the first round, coach Jonno Andreou had plenty of time to iron out some kinks ahead of a clash with Albury at Murrayfield on Saturday. "We went into our pre-season with lots of fitness and lots of contact while working on our game structure and patterns," Andreou said. "It was good to also integrate our second grade players with our first grade players to up-skill second grade as well. We're trying to run the same structure through the whole club and it gave us a bit more time to do that." Albury are in the same boat after starting their season with a 20-16 loss to Griffith before consecutive byes. The tight loss to the Blacks has put Andreou on notice the side needs to be on their game. "That's exciting for us actually as I want to challenge the players every week so tight games every week is good," he said. "We're looking forward to what Albury has to offer and considering they have been struck with COVID issues for the past two years it is good they are back in first grade being competitive." READ MORE Waratahs come into the clash without Harry Hosegood and Charlie Sykes, who are both unavailable, but Henry Chamberlain has returned from New Zealand to take his place in the second row. Dugald Greive will also make his first grade debut. "It's a good opportunity for these guys who played second grade in the first round to get some experience in first grade," Andreou said. "It is something we really need to do this year - build that first grade experience up in both first grade and second grade." George Mallat has also moved back to fullback with teenager Harry Hayes, who scored two tries in the win over the Bulls, shifting onto the wing. Meanwhile Wagga City play host to Leeton at Conolly Rugby Complex and Tumut are searching for their first win on the road against Griffith.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/9e4f5ed4-99fa-4c36-a7f6-7407ada9bea2.jpg/r0_30_2461_1420_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg