Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is encouraging everyone to get their flu shot as soon as possible to reduce their risk of contracting the seasonal flu this winter. MPHN CEO Melissa Neal said whilst the COVID-19 booster rollout is still an important priority, people are encouraged to be 'winter ready' by getting a flu vaccination from their local GP or pharmacist. "People should be aware COVID-19 and Influenza vaccinations can be taken at the same time, so we are encouraging people to ensure they are up to date with both COVID-19 and influenza protection as soon as possible," Ms Neal said. "Vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and we encourage people to get vaccinated regardless of their current health condition. "The more people that get vaccinated the more protection there is for everyone." Flu vaccines are now available from general practices and pharmacies. Children aged six months to five years, people aged 65 and over, pregnant women, Aboriginal people and those with high-risk medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated for free by GPs. If you do contract the flu, help prevent the spread by: More information: https://mphn.org.au/influenza-vaccination-2022. MPHN works with our local healthcare providers and communities to achieve its vision of well people, resilient communities across the Murrumbidgee. MPHN achieves this by understanding the region's health needs, funding services to meet these needs, supporting general practice, and integrating care to improve health outcomes, particularly for those at-risk populations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/c8ffe878-8349-4fa4-8fdf-16f586e07a9b.jpg/r0_283_5000_3108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Be 'winter ready' by getting a flu shot

MPHN achieves this by understanding the region's health needs, funding services to meet these needs, supporting general practice, and integrating care to improve health outcomes, particularly for those at-risk populations.