REVENGE is a dish best served cold. It's an adage which has Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn convinced Coolamon will bring the heat in Sunday's local derby at Kindra Park. The Hoppers were beaten by 11 goals by the Lions at Ganmain in June last year, but the return bout at Coolamon never eventuated after COVID ultimately ended the season the day before the game. Although the defeat was ten months ago, Martyn expects it to be a source of motivation for the Hoppers as both sides look to build on comfortable round one wins. "Internally I'm sure it would be mentioned in their meetings that we got the wood over them last time," Martyn said. "I know if the shoe was on the other foot I'd be looking forward to a chance to get one back. It's not a hostile rivalry, but it's one of the better ones in the competition. OTHER NEWS "There's everything to play for in round two, I'm sure they haven't forgotten what happened last time and are looking to rewrite the script." Coolamon were a level below the Lions and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes this year, but look to be a serious contender after retaining their list and adding quality recruits, especially in the midfield. Martyn's biggest test could come at the selection table given a number of players return after being unavailable for the round one win over Wagga Tigers due to COVID or unavailability. Established players Ben Walsh, Jesse Lander, Dylan Cook, Kirk Mahon, Michael Rothnie, Jack Sase and James Wilson are all available. Martyn said most players called up for round one grabbed their chance. "(South Coast recruit) Shannon Butterfield had a real strong game, playing mostly half forward," Martyn said. "He played a few games for us last year but this year he's made the move to the region. It makes a massive difference being able to train around the group and understand our terminology and structures. "Zac Forostenko, a guy we got from Albury, we weren't sure what we'd provide but he is very athletic in defence. "Seb Hamblin found some time to adjust to the level, but once he found his feet he played really well in the second half. Those were the guys who probably put their hand up and said they're ready."

