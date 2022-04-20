news, local-news,

A Wagga woman who stabbed a 58-year-old man and later bit the arm of a male police officer during her arrest has pleaded guilty to charges relating to both incidents. Alisha Ford, 37, of Glenfield Park, appeared via video link in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday. Ms Ford's solicitor, Zac Tankard, entered pleas of guilty to one charge of wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one charge of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. The Department of Public Prosecutions withdrew a third charge, of reckless wounding, as a result of Ms Ford pleading guilty to the other two charges. Emergency services were called to a house on Karoom Drive in Glenfield Park about 1.30am on September 30 last year after reports a man had been stabbed. "Upon arrival, officers attached to Riverina Police District found a man with multiple wounds to his body," a NSW Police statement said at the time. NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 58-year-man at the scene before he was conveyed to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition to undergo surgery and he was listed in a stable condition later that day. Officers from Riverina Police District commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Kardina. Following investigations, officers from Leeton Police Station arrested Ms Ford after stopping a taxi on the Sturt Highway at Galore about 10.10pm on the night of September 30. Police stated that during the arrest the woman bit a constable's arm. In Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Christopher Halburd set a date of June 3 for Ms Ford to be arraigned in the District Court. The District Court deals with sentencing for serious criminal cases referred by the Local Court. Magistrate Halburd told Ms Ford she would be given a sentencing date after she appeared in District Court. Ms Ford, who has been in custody since September, did not apply for bail. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/2ab523b5-219d-45ea-b5eb-8c45e198fd20.jpg/r4_180_1618_1092_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg