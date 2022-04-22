Quality home with breathtaking views in Tatton
BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
- 17 Brindabella Drive, Tatton
- $685,000
- AGENCY: John Mooney Real Estate
- CONTACT: John Mooney, 0412 595 175
- INSPECT: By appointment
Enjoying an elevated position and surrounded by quality family homes, this meticulously presented and maintained property will be sure to sweep you off your feet.
Hugged by beautifully established low-maintenance gardens and offering breathtaking easterly views over Wagga, your inspection will not disappoint.
Some features include a large open-plan living and dining space with sun-drenched northerly aspect which flows out on to a beautiful alfresco area and courtyard, a great area to relax and entertain.
The open-plan gourmet kitchen features an island bench with breakfast bar and granite tops, high-end stainless-steel appliances, electric cooktop and dishwasher.
There are four spacious bedrooms, three with built-in robes and two with ensuites.
The fourth bedroom is located downstairs with its own bathroom, perfect for a guest bedroom or a teenage retreat.
Ducted-reverse-cycle heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort.
The free-standing bath and glass basin add a touch of luxury to the main bathroom.
The double lock-up garage has internal access, with enough room for a third car, boat or trailer, and plenty of storage. Perfect space for all your toys or tools.
Neatly set in a sought-after location in the ever-popular Tatton locale, offering a family friendly and peaceful atmosphere.
This property occupies an envious position within three-kilometres of the Wagga Boat Club, Country Club and Lake Albert foreshore.
