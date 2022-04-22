news, property,

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3 Enjoying an elevated position and surrounded by quality family homes, this meticulously presented and maintained property will be sure to sweep you off your feet. Hugged by beautifully established low-maintenance gardens and offering breathtaking easterly views over Wagga, your inspection will not disappoint. Some features include a large open-plan living and dining space with sun-drenched northerly aspect which flows out on to a beautiful alfresco area and courtyard, a great area to relax and entertain. The open-plan gourmet kitchen features an island bench with breakfast bar and granite tops, high-end stainless-steel appliances, electric cooktop and dishwasher. There are four spacious bedrooms, three with built-in robes and two with ensuites. The fourth bedroom is located downstairs with its own bathroom, perfect for a guest bedroom or a teenage retreat. Ducted-reverse-cycle heating and cooling ensure year-round comfort. The free-standing bath and glass basin add a touch of luxury to the main bathroom. The double lock-up garage has internal access, with enough room for a third car, boat or trailer, and plenty of storage. Perfect space for all your toys or tools. Neatly set in a sought-after location in the ever-popular Tatton locale, offering a family friendly and peaceful atmosphere. This property occupies an envious position within three-kilometres of the Wagga Boat Club, Country Club and Lake Albert foreshore.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/b8e0cfed-cb73-4c06-896f-4edca0bdd426.jpg/r0_354_6960_4286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg