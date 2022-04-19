news, local-news,

Firearms stolen from a Tarcutta property late last year have now been linked to two public place shootings in Wagga that occurred around the same time. Five firearms, including four rifles and a single barrel shotgun, were stolen from a locked safe at a property on Mundarlo Road in Borambola last year. The incident occurred sometime before December 24, with detectives from the Riverina Police District still making inquiries. Investigations have now revealed a link between this theft and shootings in Tolland and Mount Austin that took place in the early hours of December 5. During the shootings unknown offenders fired a shot into the front of two homes in Tolland and Mount Austin, however no one was injured. A firearm believed to have been used in the shootings has been seized by police and is undergoing forensic examination. IN OTHER NEWS: At the time the Tolland shooting was labelled a "serious safety concern", with residents of the home on Awaba Drive awoken by the sound of glass shattering. Officers from the Riverina Police District were called to the location about 10am the same day after the occupants located pellets while cleaning up the glass. Police said there were up to seven people in the residence at the time, including children, but no injuries were reported. Investigations into both incidents are being conducted under Strike Force Morag, with police urging anyone with information to contact Wagga Wagga Detectives on 6922 2700 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

