A Sunshine Coast man who attempted to board a flight to Wagga while unwittingly carrying prohibited imitation firearms in his luggage has escaped conviction. Scott Anthony Kavanagh, 49, of Pelican Waters, appeared in Wagga Local Court for sentencing on Tuesday having earlier pleaded guilty to five charges of possessing an unauthorised firearm. Mr Kavanagh's solicitor, Zac Tankard, told the court he had packed his bags weeks before the flight and forgot that they contained five gel blaster hand guns, which he did not know were considered firearms in NSW. An Australian Federal Police prosecutor had called for a conviction to be imposed but Magistrate Christopher Halburd found that it would not be appropriate given the facts and Mr Kavanagh's total lack of criminal intent. The case has again highlighted a major difference between how NSW and Queensland laws treat 'gel blaster' guns, which use a battery powered air piston to fire soft projectiles made of water-absorbent gel. Gel blasters in Queensland are now subject to new laws that have prohibited using them in public or pointing or firing them at a people without consent, but they are still sold without a permit. Multiple other defendants have ended up facing Wagga Local Court on firearms charges as they purchased gel blasters from Queensland without knowing they were illegal in NSW. Gel blasters are often designed to look extremely similar in shape, size and colour to military assault rifles or police-issue shotguns and handguns. Mr Kavanagh arrived at Sydney airport at 1.33pm on January 30 via a flight from Maroochydore in Queensland with the intent of catching a 4.25pm Qantas flight to Wagga with one bag as checked luggage. A security screening of outgoing luggage identified an image of multiple firearms in Mr Kavanagh's large black Caribee duffel bag. Mr Kavanagh told Australian Federal Police officers at the airport that he had purchased the gel blasters legally in Queensland and had forgot they were in his bag when he departed for one of his frequent business trips to Wagga. In Wagga Local Court on Tuesday Magistrate Halburd said he had sent some people to jail for possessing gel blasters, but those cases were related to drug offending. "Mr Kavanagh is a professional shooter who likes to unwind by firing gel blasters at targets in his shed, and that's legal in Queensland as they were toys at the time," Magistrate Halburd said. "But once he crossed the border into NSW, the gel blasters flipped over to being illegal." Magistrate Halburd placed Mr Kavanagh on a 12-month conditional release order.

