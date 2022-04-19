news, local-news,

THE Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is warning Riverina residents to be alert to potential heavy rain and severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds are also a possibility for Wagga, Narrandera and Griffith later on Tuesday evening. The BoM is predicting Wagga will receive between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: Further warnings may come. The warning is valid until midnight, Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/f3b1e9c6-1074-4ec0-9949-7e2ef9aeaa6d.jpg/r0_163_4032_2441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg