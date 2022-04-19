BREAKING
Wagga residents urged by BoM to be mindful of potential thunderstorms
Local News
THE Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) is warning Riverina residents to be alert to potential heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.
Damaging winds are also a possibility for Wagga, Narrandera and Griffith later on Tuesday evening.
The BoM is predicting Wagga will receive between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain on Tuesday.
The warning is valid until midnight, Tuesday.
