On the back of a massive show of support at the 2021 Red Shield Appeal, Wagga Salvation Army Corps is hoping for its best one yet. Last year Wagga's generosity smashed the $18,000 target by $7,000. "2021 was our biggest year in recent times," Auxiliary Lieutenant David Hopewell said. This year's target has been set at $25,000 with hopes for an even better year. Aux Lieut Hopewell thanked locals for their support in the past and encouraged the community to get behind the good cause. "We're so grateful to the Wagga community who have always rallied together and supported the Red Shield Appeal year on year," he said. "This year is no different - we need the help of community members more than ever as we continue to support those who have felt the devastating impacts of the past couple years. "Last year, Wagga's generous support enabled us to support the city's homeless with hot meals, drinks, clothing and groceries. "It also enabled us to run our Welfare Connect Program through our Family Store, give Christmas gifts to over 500 children and hampers to families and other community members doing it tough." IN OTHER NEWS: While there is still a month to go until volunteers man the shopping centres with their iconic red and white buckets, donations are now being accepted online and in person. In this day and age there are a variety of ways to give, including tap and go machines and online donations. Meanwhile, the Salvos are also on the hunt for 50 volunteers to help collect funds across the community. Aux Lieut David Hopewell called on the public to support the Appeal in any way they can. "We can't do what we do without your help," he said. "If you have the means, please consider becoming a volunteer or donating to the Red Shield Appeal this year. "Your generosity and support will help us to leave no one in need." Now in its 56th year, the Red Shield Appeal is The Salvos flagship fundraising appeal and is aiming to raise $36 million nationally. After a tough few years, communities are still feeling the impacts of multiple disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this year The Salvos are highlighting the 'shadow pandemic' that's destroying lives: family and domestic violence. Sadly, risks of domestic violence have increased in the past 12 months due to economic insecurity. It's reported that 1 in 4 women in Australia will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, and it is the largest cause of women and children becoming homeless in Australia. Along with the Salvation Army's focus on family and domestic violence, money raised in town this year will help in many other ways, including through community meals, support for families visiting loved ones in Wagga Hospital, food hampers, support of veterans at The Defence Shed and child and youth programs. In the past year, the Salvos have supported around 5,800 women and children impacted by family and domestic violence nationally. Each year, through The Salvation Army's nationwide network of services around: Although Red Shield weekend is not until May 28-29, donations are already being accepted. People can give at the local Salvos Store at 180 Forsyth St, or online at: https://digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au/t/w-wagga-salvos Anyone interested in volunteering can contact David Hopewell on 0437 818 346. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

