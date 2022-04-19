newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Wagga's Calf & Cow owner Danielle Calf is calling upon residents to join her in delivering the best Market Day the Urana township has seen in a bid to put smiles back on people's faces after a chaotic week. Miss Calf was gearing up to deliver the first market event to the community, but news the town had lost its only supermarket, an IGA, on Monday morning to a fire police say is being treated as suspicious, has only driven her to work even harder. Miss Calf said the loss of the supermarket is pretty devastating. "It is a small town and they don't have much," she said. Miss Calf said she is hoping to see more Wagga and Riverina stall holders jump on board for the day to help give the community much-needed entertainment and to bring residents together again in a time of hardship. "With the supermarket burning down I guess it's just more of a reason to try and push towards a fun, successful day for the residents," she said. Urana resident Paul Routley said the loss of the store is a 'real bugger' for residents and has come as sad news to all who live there. "It's gonna be very, very hard for the locals that relied on the supermarket, the elderly and the people that can't really get out of town," he said. "Hopefully, they will be able to rebuild something, but that's going to take time." IN OTHER NEWS: The only real option for Urana residents to access groceries is to travel. Mr Routley said people will have to shop at either Lockhart or Corowa, which he said will come as a big cost. "But, especially for the people who can't get out of town- that's where it's gonna be a big inconvenience," he said. "It's a big thing for everyone not being able to get groceries, or just bread and milk and everyday items. "It's gonna be so much harder to get those kinds of things than just slipping out to the shops." Federation Council Mayor Pat Bourke said community members are already working together through the challenges. "That's the beauty of small communities, they always band together," he said. The event will run on May 22 at the Urana Hall from 10am to 2pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/dc3e8165-70db-4893-8d00-e91d7e6d625a.jpg/r0_454_4032_2732_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg