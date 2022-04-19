news, local-news,

The subject is khaki weed, commonly called "bindii". It's well known to we scooter and push bike users because of its vicious, spiky puncture-causing burr. Although this weed is officially declared as noxious, Wagga City Council appears unaware of this as the weed is fairly widespread around nature strips and other open areas in town. A visiting farmer friend from Yerong Creek was fairly seething the other day because, not only of the extent of the weed he'd seen, he'd actually observed a plant growing out of a crack in the road surface in Gurwood Street in front of Woolies. Only a man who'd spent many costly hours eliminating this khaki weed from his land would notice such a thing. All the council needs to do is to divert a couple of its staff to spray the weed at the appropriate time. The co-operation of neighbouring house/landholders would be helpful, but action by the WWCC is the most important. After Labor being well ahead in the polls their lead is starting to recede. Thanks to a number of gaffes made by their leader, Anthony Albanese. Every time he opens his mouth he puts his foot in it. Well, I think I have come up with a solution that may get Labor past the post. All they have to do is take a leaf out of the Democrats playbook in the USA. Their number one man, Joe Biden, was a dead-ringer for our Albo. Every time Joe opened his mouth he also put his foot in it. To overcome this the Democrats kept him in the basement for the entire time leading up to the last elections. They knew if they let him out he would be a disaster - just like our very own Albo. Try this fellas and on election night, after the votes are counted, I can predict with some certainty that you will be popping the champagne corks. I'm thinking about applying for a job as chairman of a large company and need some help with my CV. Since reading that wannabe PM Anthony Albanese can dress-up his time as a "research officer" (ie "clerk") in Tom Uren's outer ministry as "economic policy adviser to the Hawke government" ("Albo's eight, no debate", Daily Telegraph, April 14) I've been in awe of his way with words. Sorry to have to quote another paper but the news seems slow to trickle through to Wagga. My first job was filing cargo dockets for the Maritime Services Board; is it OK to say that I was as an "officer with the merchant marine" (and don't worry, I've already decided against the phrase "shipping mogul")? I also stuffed letterboxes, door to door, with retail brochures for a stint or two - can I say that I was an "advertising representative" and get away with it? I know that Albo will be far too busy exposing the lies from the Tories to advise me, but I thought that some local Labor nabobs might be able to offer some input so that I too might aspire to a position for which I'm pitifully unqualified.

