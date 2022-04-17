McPherson delays return for Coolamon Cup quest

sport, local-sport,

James McPherson has extended his return to the region as he eyes off the Coolamon Pacers Cup on Monday. McPherson, who is now based in Sydney, finished third in the Wagga Oaks on Saturday night with his own horse Alzana, and will combine with sister Brooke in Coolamon's feature race. Wild Imagination is looking to make it three wins from four starts for the Henty trainer. McPherson is confident she can utilise barrier one to her best advantage. "She has the one again and has the gate speed to use it," McPherson said. "I can't see why she isn't the one to beat." READ MORE Wild Imagination got it all wrong in her only blemish for her new stable at group three level at Menangle last month. However McPherson was pleased with how she bounced back to form last time out. "It's been going pretty good since it joined the stable and it was just that one run at Menangle where she didn't put everything together that she got beat," he said. "Brooke said she has been working good so it was very enticing to stay for the drive." The stable put her galloping down to being stirred up from the trip to Menangle. Wild Imagination is one of two runners for the stable in the $12,000 with Brooke to drive Ultimate Hughey who is drawn to follow out his stablemate at the start. McPherson has also picked up the drive on Renway Reactor for Peter Romero. He was successful three and four starts back before two unplaced efforts. "He's a horse that just needs a bit of luck and the race to fall into his hands a little bit but he hasn't been going too bad," McPherson said. "It will be good to get onto one of Pete's horses as I used to drive a fair bit for him before I moved to Sydney." The first of nine races is at 12.16pm with the Menangle Country Series heat the other feature of the day.

