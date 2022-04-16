news, local-news,

Model locomotive enthusiasts have converged on Wagga this Easter long weekend for the Australian Association of Live Steamers (AALS) annual convention. The Willans Hill Miniature Railway inside the Wagga Botanic Gardens hosted nearly 150 visitors from some of Australia's 88 clubs, according to AALS vice-president and convention organiser Les Mouat. "They've come from South Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, ACT, and Queensland," Mr Mouat said. "We didn't get any Western Australians this year because it's too hard for them to get in and out through COVID." The 57 locomotives visiting the roughly 3km of Wagga rail, which are powered by either steam, petrol or electric, range in value from $7,000 - $60,000. A 30-year Wagga local and now Canberra resident, Mr Mouat has been a member of the Wagga Wagga Society of Model Engineers for 44 years. A club which was first advertised in this very publication in 1978. Mr Mouat became interested in trains from as young as three or four years old. "My father used to take me down to the local station, dump me on the steam loco and leave me there while he went shopping. He'd come back and get a very filthy kid at the end of the day," he said. "I rode the very first diesel train that ran from Tumut to Batlow back in 1962, I now have a model of that locomotive." For Andrew Mierisch, building and driving model locomotives is a family affair, with his wife and two daughters along for the trip from Doncaster, Victoria. In fact, Mr Mierisch has been visiting Wagga for 31 years for the club's annual open invite event on the first weekend of November. "It became an annual family holiday for myself. It grew from coming with my mates to coming with mates and families," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Leaving his club of 30 years, Mr Mierisch has spent the last five years establishing Victorian Miniature Railway in Harcourt, near Bendigo. The 65-acre property will eventually host Australia's largest miniature railway, with 20km worth of track. Like so many others attending this year's Wagga-based convention, Peter Willsher found his love of miniature trains at a young age. "I got bitten by the bug as a child," said Mr Willsher, a member of the South Western Model Engineers in Cobden, Victoria. "I've got a track at home as well, which was very good during our lockdown." Although heavily invested in the hobby for over two decades, today running the Elmore Miniature Railway, Mr Willsher is still relatively new to conventions. "I was going to go to the last two, but they both cancelled because of COVID. So, I think there are a few of us who are just glad to be out playing with the trains," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

